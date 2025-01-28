Rajasthan Minister urges public participation in 'Surya Namaskar' event on Feb 3

Jaipur, Jan 28 (IANS) Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Tuesday urged the people to participate in the 'Surya Namaskar' programme on the occasion of Surya Saptami on February 3 and is once again gearing up to set a new world record for the event this year.

The event will be conducted across all government and private schools simultaneously in the state at 10:15 a.m. on February 3.

This year's goal is to surpass the previous record of 1.33 crore students from 78,974 schools performing the 'Surya Namaskar'.

Minister Dilawar has instructed district and block-level education officers during a meeting at Shiksha Sankul to ensure the event's success.

The Minister emphasised the cultural and health significance of 'Surya Namaskar', stating, "'Surya Namaskar' is an integral part of Indian tradition. Practising it daily not only promotes physical health but also enhances mental well-being. I appeal to the general public to actively participate in creating another world record this year."

The 20-minute event will involve students, teachers, dignitaries, and members of the School Management Committee/School Development Management Committee), along with the general public.

Photography and videography of the event will be conducted, and detailed reports will be uploaded to the Shala Darpan and Private School Portals by 2 p.m on the same day.

To ensure the smooth execution of the event, practice sessions for 'Surya Namaskar' will be organised in all schools prior to the event.

Participation is mandatory for students from classes 1 to 5, while children who are unwell or have undergone recent surgery are exempted from participating in the event.

Krida Bharti Sanstha will collaborate with educational institutions to ensure the success of 'Surya Namaskar'.

Experts from the organisation will visit schools to demonstrate the correct methods for performing 'Surya Namaskar' and other yoga activities such as Namaskarasana and Hastottanasana.

These sessions will be incorporated into the daily prayer assemblies and culminate in a synchronised performance of the 10 yoga poses on Surya Saptami.

Additionally, other yoga experts and NGOs will provide their support to the schools.

Minister Dilawar himself will participate in the event, highlighting its importance.

The planning meeting included prominent officials such as Director of Secondary Education Ashish Modi, Director of Primary Education Sitaram Jat, Commissioner of Sanskrit Education Priyanka Jodhawat, Medh Singh of Krida Bharti, and other dignitaries.

The initiative aims to promote health, tradition, and unity while setting a new benchmark for mass participation in yoga.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.