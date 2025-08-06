Rajasthan Minister Madan Dilawar bans foreign goods in three departments

Jaipur, Aug 6 (IANS) Rajasthan Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar has announced a complete ban on the purchase of foreign-manufactured goods by the Education, Panchayati Raj, and Sanskrit Education Departments.

Minister Dilawar emphasised that this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' campaign.

He said the move is aimed at boosting the use of Indian-made goods and supporting the domestic economy.

However, if a foreign-made item is deemed essential and has no Indian alternative, it may be procured, but only with approval at the ministerial level.

He said the 'Make in India' initiative, conceptualised by Prime Minister Modi, aims to strengthen the country's manufacturing sector and accelerate economic development.

To contribute to this vision, it has been directed that, as far as possible, only 'Made in India' products should be used across all offices under the Education Department, Sanskrit Education Department, and Panchayati Raj Department.

"In exceptional circumstances, where Indian-manufactured goods are genuinely unavailable, prior permission must be obtained from the Minister before making any purchase or using such products. If foreign-manufactured items are purchased without the requisite approval, the cost will be recovered from the individual concerned," he said.

Minister Dilawar stated that any officer or employee who purchases foreign items will face strict action, and the cost of such items will be recovered from them.

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the Education Minister also urged citizens to choose indigenous products.

He appealed to women and girls to fulfil their duty towards the nation by boycotting foreign-made rakhis and supporting local artisans instead.

Sharing a video on his social media on Wednesday, he said: "We are using foreign products in almost everything, from shaving blades to toothpaste. It's time to put a complete stop to this. Not just government departments, but every citizen should consciously avoid foreign goods in daily life."

The Minister alleged that some foreign countries, while profiting from sales in India, use that money to support Pakistan.

Citing Operation Sindoor, he claimed that China was aiding Pakistan even while benefiting economically from Indian markets.

