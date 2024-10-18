Rajasthan: Investment MoUs worth Rs 45000 crores signed in mining sector

Jaipur, Oct 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Principal Secretary of Mines and Petroleum Department has said that the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit is going to write a new chapter in the state in terms of industrial investment, employment generation, economic-social development, and revenue.

He added that since the mining sector of Rajasthan is a major sector for the economic development of the country and the state, the government must come forward with maximum investment proposals in the pre-summit organised in Jaipur on 8 November and the investment summit organised in December.

He said that the MoUs have been signed on investment proposals of more than Rs 45,000 crores in the road shows etc. in the mining sector of the state, while MoUs for the investment of more than 50,000 crores will be signed in the mining sector in the pre-summit organised in Jaipur on 8 November.

The Principal Secretary said that he is directly communicating with the stakeholders of the mining sector and representatives of the Mining Association at the Udaipur Marble Processing Committee Bhawan in Udaipur on Friday.

He said that Udaipur is an important area from a mineral point of view.

"We should come forward to invest in exploration, mining, mining processing units or other similar industries in the mining sector," he said

He further said that the state government is going to bring a new mining policy soon by incorporating the practical suggestions of the participants related to the mining sector while taking steps towards transparency and simplification of the system.

He added that Rajasthan has become a leading state in the auction of major minerals, adding that there is invaluable mineral wealth in the land.

He said that employment and revenue have to be increased and Rajasthan has to be made unique on the map of the country and the world.

While appreciating the positive suggestions received during the discussion, he said that efforts will be made to implement them on the basis of their merits and demerits.

