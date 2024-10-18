Bihar: Two persons shot at in Gopalganj district court

Patna, Oct 18 (IANS) Two persons were shot at in Gopalganj district court on Friday leading to chaos inside the premises.

One of the victims, identified as Vishal Singh Kushwaha, a notorious criminal, was brought to court for a legal appearance when two persons fired on him.

According to police, two persons Suresh Kuahwaha and his friend, who were already present at the scene, fired on Vishal Kushwaha. The bullet brushed his ear and hit his friend, Gulab Hussain on his stomach. He had come to the court to meet Vishal and was standing near him.

Both injured individuals were rushed to Sadar Hospital for immediate medical attention. Due to the severity of Gulab Hussain's condition, the doctors referred him to Gorakhpur for better treatment.

Gulab Hussain, the son of the late Badshah Mian, is a resident of Manjhagarh.

Meanwhile, the situation in the court premises remains tense following the incident, and authorities are investigating the matter.

The firing took place when Vishal Kushwaha was stepping down from the police vehicle and entering the court premises.

The incident caused widespread panic but police acted swiftly, arresting Suresh Kushwaha but his friend managed to escape from the scene. Police also recovered a weapon from the accused, though SP Awadhesh Dixit has not yet provided details about the nature of the weapons seized.

“Two people were injured in the attack, a notorious criminal, with an ear injury and Gulam Hussain, who was critically injured in the stomach. They were rushed to Sadar Hospital and later referred Gulab to Gorakhpur for better treatment due to the seriousness of his condition,” Dixit said.

