Rajasthan heatwave: Red alert issued in Barmer, Jaisalmer

Jaipur, April 16 (IANS) The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for a heatwave across Rajasthan, effective through Wednesday and remaining until April 18.

A yellow alert will remain in effect on April 19.

The red alert has been issued for Jaisalmer and Barmer for Wednesday, while 11 other districts are under orange and yellow alerts.

According to the Meteorological Department, the heat is expected to intensify in western Rajasthan over the next two to three days.

Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, stated that a weak Western Disturbance is likely to become active in some parts of the state on April 16-17. Due to its influence, dust storms, light cloud cover, and scattered light rain or drizzle may occur during this period.

The Meteorologists, meanwhile, confirmed that a period of severe heat has begun in Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, temperatures in Barmer crossed 45 degrees Celsius, with daytime conditions marked by extreme heat. In contrast, Udaipur and Dungarpur experienced a weather shift post-noon, with cloud cover, dust storms, and light rain, offering temporary relief from the heat.

Elsewhere, heatwave conditions persisted across the state. Barmer recorded the highest temperature, followed closely by Jaisalmer at 45.4 degrees Celsius, Phalodi at 44.4 degrees, Chittorgarh at 43.1, Jalore at 42.4, Bikaner and Sriganganagar at 42.3, and Jodhpur at 42.2. In Jaipur, the maximum temperature was 38.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 25.4. The city experienced clear skies and strong sunshine throughout the day. Weather experts predict the heatwave will intensify further starting April 17.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi, has released its monsoon forecast, suggesting above-normal rainfall this season in several parts of the country, including Rajasthan.

The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is expected to remain neutral, a factor that supports favourable monsoon conditions. Experts anticipate good rainfall across both western and eastern Rajasthan this year.

The border districts of western Rajasthan will register temperatures around 45 to 46 degrees Celsius. Parts of these divisions will register strong heat waves. Also, in the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, a heatwave is predicted from April 17 to 18, said Sharma.

As per the weather department, the red alert condition means a very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages, and extreme care is needed for vulnerable people.

