Rajasthan HC refuses to give more time to state govt on SI recruitment exam

Jaipur, Feb 20 (IANS) Rajasthan High Court on Thursday refused to give more time to the state government on Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment Examination 2021 case.

During the court hearing, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Vigyan Shah represented the state government and requested four more months to finalise its decision on the recruitment process and urged the court to dispose of the petition.

However, the High Court rejected the request, stating that while the government deliberates, the petition will remain pending and status quo orders will continue. The government's reply was presented in the court of Justice Sameer Jain on Thursday, where AAG Shah reiterated the need for four months to reach a final decision. He urged the court to grant time and settle the petition.

AAG Vigyan Shah assured the court that no field postings will be given to any trainee SI until a final decision is made.

The government will continue its investigation and take necessary actions regarding recruitment. However, senior advocates Major RP Singh and Harendra Neel, representing the petitioner, opposed the extension, arguing that the existing evidence was sufficient to cancel the recruitment process and that further delay was unnecessary.

In response, the court refused to settle the petition outright and instructed the government to debate the merit of the case if it wished for a resolution. AAG Shah informed the court that he had been unable to contact the concerned officials, leading to the case being scheduled for further hearing on Friday.

Earlier, during Tuesday’s hearing, Justice Sameer Jain raised serious concerns about the recruitment process, pointing out that the exam paper had been leaked 35 days before the test.

He questioned whether the government acknowledged that this raised doubts about the fairness of the entire recruitment process. AAG Shah defended the government’s position, arguing that cancelling the recruitment entirely based on the exam breach would be unjust to candidates who appeared honestly.

He assured the court that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the leak while maintaining the integrity of the recruitment process. The case will be heard again on Friday, with expectations of a crucial decision soon, said officials.

