Mayawati slams Rahul Gandhi’s call for alliance, accuses Cong of ‘double standards’

Lucknow, Feb 20 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s call for a united opposition against the BJP, accusing the Congress of "double standards" in its approach toward her party.

Responding to Gandhi’s remarks, Mayawati took to X to criticise the Congress's political strategy.

"In states where the Congress is strong or in power, it harbours animosity and a casteist attitude toward BSP and its followers. But in Uttar Pradesh, where Congress is weak, it suddenly starts talking about an alliance with BSP. If this is not hypocrisy, then what is?" she said.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further alleged that alliances with Congress had historically harmed the BSP. "Whenever BSP has allied with casteist parties like Congress in UP and other states, our core voter base was transferred to them, but their votes have never reciprocated in the BSP's favour. This has consistently led to losses for our party," she stated.

Mayawati also reiterated her criticism of both Congress and the BJP, accusing them of being opposed to the ideals of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and the welfare of Dalit-Bahujan communities.

"The conduct, character, and policies of both the Congress and BJP have always been against Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, his followers, and the BSP’s leadership. Their opposition to the reservation and the rights of Dalit-Bahujans has kept the country from achieving the egalitarian vision enshrined in the Constitution," she added.

Her response came after Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Raebareli on Thursday, described BSP as the "B-team of the BJP" and urged Mayawati to align with Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) to take on the ruling party.

Interacting with Dalit youth in his constituency, Gandhi addressed concerns about Mayawati’s political stance. "There are questions about why Bahenji (Mayawati) is not putting up a strong fight against the BJP. We want her to join us in our battle. If Congress, SP, and BSP come together, the BJP will not stand a chance," he said.

