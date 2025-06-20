Rajasthan: Hanuman Beniwal stages dharna in rain over doctor’s suicide case

Jaipur, June 20 (IANS) An agreement has been reached between the Rajasthan government and the family of Dr. Rakesh Vishnoi, the resident doctor from SN Medical College, Jodhpur, who committed suicide.

RLP workers said that under pressure from Hanuman Beniwal’s protest, the government has accepted the demands of the deceased doctor’s family.

Earlier in the day, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal, along with his supporters, staged a dharna outside the mortuary of Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur.

Despite heavy rainfall, protestors continued their sit-in, demanding justice in the case. There were plans to march from the mortuary to the Chief Minister’s residence, prompting police to barricade the road connecting Tonk Road to JLN Marg to prevent escalation.

Before the consensus was reached, MP Beniwal strongly criticised the administration’s handling of the case.

“The Jodhpur administration’s insensitivity is evident. In his final moments, Dr. Rakesh Vishnoi was pleading for help. Our key demand is the suspension and arrest of HOD Dr. Rajkumar Rathore. An impartial investigation committee must be formed and the report submitted to the government at the earliest,” he said.

He said that despite members of the Jat and Vishnoi communities protesting on the streets, not a single government official or minister has visited.

Dr. Rakesh Vishnoi allegedly consumed poison on June 13 and died the next day at SMS Hospital in Jaipur. His family claims he was being harassed by his Head of Department, Dr. Rajkumar Rathore, and was under severe mental distress.

They allege that Rathore threatened to obstruct the completion of his thesis, a claim Rakesh had also communicated to the police before his death.

A related video has been circulating on social media for the past two days.

In connection with the case, Rakesh’s brother, Kishan Vishnoi, has filed an FIR against Dr. Rajkumar Rathore at the Shastri Nagar police station in Jodhpur.

However, citing inaction by the authorities, the family and their supporters have been staging protests in Jaipur for the past seven days.

Also, a few days ago, a confrontation broke out between Congress leaders and police outside SMS Hospital. Following the incident, the police indicated they may register cases against the protestors.

Rakesh’s other brother, Subhash Vishnoi, has reiterated the family’s allegations, stating that harassment by Dr. Rajkumar pushed Rakesh to take the extreme step

