Rajasthan Guv designate Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde reaches Jaipur

Jaipur, July 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor designate Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde reached Jaipur on Tuesday.

He was greeted by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa along with other members of the cabinet, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police UR Sahu and senior administrative and police officers also welcomed him.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma introduced the members of the cabinet to the Governor-designate. He was also given a guard of honour by the R.A.C. battalion at the airport and took the salute of the parade and inspected the guard of honour.

On reaching Raj Bhavan, the Governor's Secretary Gaurav Goyal welcomed him by presenting a bouquet of flowers.

After reaching Raj Bhavan, the Governor-designate first worshipped Lord Shiva and offered water at the Raj Rajeshwar temple located at Raj Bhavan. He also offered Bilva leaves and Prasad to the Lord and wished well for everyone.

He also met the outgoing Governor Kalraj Mishra.

