Rajasthan govt transfers aid of Rs 137 crore to 30k farmers: CM Sharma

Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Wednesday, emphasised the crucial role of farmers in the nation's development.

During the event, the state government transferred a grant of Rs 137 crore to 30,000 farmers.

Addressing the Farmers' Conference and Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) programme in Bikaner, he said that a prosperous farmer ensures a prosperous country.

He added that the vision of the BJP-led state government extends beyond 'agricultural development' to 'agricultural pride', aiming to make Rajasthan's farmers exemplary on a global scale.

He encouraged farmers to join the FPO initiative for increased profitability and empowerment.

Several key initiatives were also announced, including an increase in the amount allocated under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and Chief Minister Thar Border Area Development Program; expansion of the beneficiary base under the Mangala Pashu Bima Yojana; enhancement of the free medicines and vaccines provided under the Pashudhan Free Arogya Yojana to 200 varieties; issuance of various agricultural and horticultural department guidelines; announcement of an incentive of Rs 30,000 for farmers engaging in organic farming with bulls; and distribution of grants to three FPOs under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme and share capital to one FPO.

The event, organised under the Rajasthan Day Program Series, saw the Chief Minister extending his greetings for the Rajasthan Day and the Indian New Year 2082.

Chief Minister Sharma noted that, starting this year, the Rajasthan Day will be celebrated on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada and urged citizens to mark the occasion with enthusiasm.

The Chief Minister paid tributes to the relentless efforts of farmers, who brave extreme weather conditions to ensure food security.

Their sacrifices, he said, are the backbone of India's agricultural strength, making the country self-reliant in food production.

CM Sharma highlighted the importance of the FPO as a transformative initiative.

He stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions empowering small and marginal farmers by encouraging collective farming through FPOs.

This initiative enables farmers to access subsidies, affordable seeds, and fair prices for their crops, the Chief Minister said.

The state government is actively promoting FPOs to safeguard farmers' interests, CM Sharma added.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to improving farmers' livelihoods.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Rs 1,400 crore has been transferred to more than 72 lakh farmers in Rajasthan, he said.

Additionally, Rs 29,000 crore in interest-free crop loans has been provided to about 47 lakh farmers and more than Rs 3,000 crore in insurance claims has been disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, he added.

CM Sharma acknowledged the challenges farmers face and reaffirmed his commitment to resolving them.

By 2027, the government aims to ensure uninterrupted daytime electricity for farming, the Chief Minister said.

Addressing the issue of examination paper leaks, the Chief Minister assured strict action against culprits and emphasised that no such incidents have occurred during his tenure.

He urged the youth to focus on hard work and assured continued recruitment and appointment processes in the state.

With a robust vision for agricultural and rural development, the Rajasthan government continues to take decisive steps to uplift farmers and ensure sustainable growth in the sector, CM Sharma added.

