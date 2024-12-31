Rajasthan govt lifts ban on transfers excluding Education dept

Jaipur, Dec 31 (IANS) The Rajasthan government partially lifted the ban on transfer policy on Monday, effective from January 1 to 10, excluding the State Education department.

However, Grade III teachers will also not be transferred.

No transfers will occur in the elementary, higher, or technical education departments, as per the government order.

Additionally, a ban on the transfers of officials involved in updating the voter list will remain in place until January 7. Their transfers will be permitted only from January 8 to 10, leaving a narrow three-day window for adjustments.

This is the second time the ban on transfer policy has been lifted since the BJP government came to power in Rajasthan.

Previously, the ban was lifted from February 10 to February 20, 2024, before being reinstated.

BJP MLAs and party leaders have long been urging the removal of the ban on transfer policy.

During feedback meetings with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, this demand was frequently raised.

Similar to previous governments, the preferences of BJP MLAs and party leaders are expected to influence transfer decisions significantly.

Additionally, input from BJP organisational officials will also hold sway in the process.

It is estimated that more than 300,000 employees across various government departments will be transferred.

Departments such as Medical, Energy, Police, and Public Health Engineering are expected to see the highest number of transfers.

The ban on transfers within the Education department remains in place due to the absence of a finalised transfer policy.

Grade III teachers, in particular, have been excluded from transfers for an extended period. This restriction was also upheld during the previous Congress government.

Teachers' organisations have consistently called for lifting the ban, citing the need for flexibility and fairness.

