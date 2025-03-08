Rajasthan govt approves proposal to bring ‘Coaching Centers (Control and Regulation) Bill-2025’

Jaipur, March 8 (IANS) A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was held at the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday. Several key decisions were taken regarding Divyangjan welfare, employee welfare, governance reforms in municipal improvement trusts and development authorities, and advancements in renewable energy.

Following the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel announced that a significant step had been taken to regulate coaching centres across Rajasthan.

The cabinet approved a proposal to bring The Rajasthan Coaching Centers (Control and Regulation) Bill-2025, aiming to ensure better oversight, student safety, and transparency in the coaching industry. This bill has been drafted in line with the guidelines set by the Central government, taking into account Rajasthan’s specific conditions and consultations with stakeholders.

To enhance transparency, a state-level portal and a 24x7 helpline will be launched to provide counselling and support for students. Premchand Bairwa stated that once the bill is enacted, all coaching institutes must undergo mandatory registration.

Coaching centres with 50 or more students will fall under the legal framework, ensuring a safe, disciplined, and conducive learning environment. To oversee compliance, the Rajasthan Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Authority will be established under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the Higher Education Department.

Additionally, district-level committees, led by District Magistrates, will be formed to monitor coaching centers locally. Minister Jogaram Patel highlighted the approval of the State Skill Policy, aimed at equipping Rajasthan’s youth with specialised skills aligned with the demands of various industries.

This policy will play a crucial role in industrial growth and ensure that young professionals are well-prepared for global job markets. The state cabinet also decided on modernising ITIs.

Under this initiative, ITI institutions will be developed into advanced skill centres, incorporating new-age courses, industry-relevant modules, and hands-on training. Model career centres will be set up across divisional headquarters, offering guidance on skill training, career counselling, internships, and job placements.

To align with modern industry requirements, the youth will receive specialised training in cutting-edge fields, including Automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Manufacturing and Cybersecurity. Skill training centres will be established near major industrial clusters, and a Recruit, Train, Deploy model will be implemented to bridge the skill gap based on industry-specific needs. The policy also prioritises re-skilling and up-skilling programs for experienced workers, ensuring they stay competitive in the evolving job market.

The cabinet also approved the Equal Opportunity Policy in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. This policy will be implemented across all government departments, offices, and institutions under the state’s jurisdiction.

Key Features of the Policy include ensuring barrier-free access for Divyangjans in government buildings and offices, all physical and digital infrastructure in state institutions will adhere to accessibility standards set by the Union government, Provision for post-recruitment and pre-promotion training for specially-abled employees, exempting Divyangjan employees from rotational transfers as far as possible and consideration of preferred postings for Divyangjan employees during transfers or promotions.

