Rajasthan govt approves financial aid for victims of Samravata violence

Jaipur, April 8 (IANS) The Rajasthan government has approved financial assistance for the victims of violence which occurred during the Assembly by-elections in Samravata village, Tonk district.

Notably, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) had earlier submitted its report to the state government, recommending action against administrative and police officials within 30 days and seeking a formal response from the state.

Under the approved relief measures, the government has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each for individuals injured in the incident. The injured include Sanjay Meena, Rajanti Meena, wife of Dayaram, Balram, Phoolchand, Kajod, Dilhag and Mithalal, among others.

Additionally, compensation of Rs 30,000 each has been approved for owners of two-wheelers that were completely destroyed during the arson. For owners of four-wheelers, Rs 1 lakh each has been sanctioned.

Moreover, the government has approved Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively for damage to movable and immovable properties.

The NCST committee, chaired by Nirupam Chamka, submitted its report to the state government on April 2, 2025. The report raised serious concerns about the conduct of the police and demanded a government response within 30 days. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was also accused of forcing people to vote.

On November 13, 2024, during the by-election voting for the Deoli-Uniyara Assembly seat, Naresh Meena allegedly slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary, accusing him of coercing voters. Following this, the police detained Naresh Meena. His supporters later freed him from custody, which escalated tensions.

The police reportedly resorted to lathi-charge, and villagers accused them of stone-pelting in retaliation. Several vehicles were torched during the chaos.

The following day, police arrested Naresh Meena again and took action against several villagers in connection with the violence.

Meena is still behind bars as his bail plea was rejected.

