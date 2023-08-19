Rajasthan gives Rs 15 crore to Himachal for disaster relief

Shimla, Aug 19 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the Rajasthan government has provided Rs 15 crore towards the Disaster Relief Fund to deal with the natural calamity in the state.

Sukhu and the people expressed gratitude to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for providing assistance in this hour of calamity which will go a long way in providing succour to disaster-hit families.

He urged various organisations and the public to contribute generously in the fund so that adequate help can be provided to the affected people.

Earlier this month, at least 22 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh owing to the heavy rainfall that triggered statewide flash floods and landslides.

Nine people were killed as a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in the state capital caved in and collapsed.

In another natural disaster, seven people were buried alive in the Kandaghat area of Solan district after a cloudburst that triggered a flash flood and mudslide.

The rainfall havoc has caused significant damage to infrastructure and affected the lives of many people in the hill state.

In Mandi district, six people died due to rain disasters.

