Rajasthan: Girls Military Academy to be set up in Bikaner

Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) A military academy for girls will be set up by Shriram Narayan Rathi Charitable Trust in Jaimal Sar village of Bikaner district of Rajasthan. Shriram Narayan Rathi Trust will invest Rs 100 crore in the construction of the military academy, said state Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Wednesday.

In a ceremony organised at Hotel Taj for the establishment of the military academy, Shriram Narayan Charitable Trust President Poonam Chand Rathi and Education Department Director Secondary Ashish Modi signed the MoU.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that Rajasthan is the land of brave men, the youth here have the passion to die for patriotism and join the army in large numbers.

“There is a need to open good military schools in the state. Honourable Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has instructed that Sainik Schools should be opened in all the divisions of the state. As per the wishes of the Chief Minister, we want to open Sainik Schools in every division headquarters and want to establish Vedic Pathshalas to impart Vedic knowledge,” he said.

Dilawar added: "Our sisters are joining the Army and showing their incomparable ability, valour and courage. In such a situation, if a girl Sainik School is opened, then every village's sister and daughter will get a chance to join the army and give a befitting reply to the enemies and display their patriotism. We need the support of philanthropists and donors in opening the Sainik Academy."

Poonam Chand Rathi, President of Ram Narayan Rathi Charitable Trust, announced the opening of a girl Sainik School in Jaimalsar village of Bikaner district on which the officials of the Education Department took necessary action and signed the MoU.

Further, Seth Shankar Lal Charitable Trust Kolkata also agreed to build a girls' higher secondary school and a college building in five villages of Bikaner district by investing Rs 10 crore.

Trust's president Shankarlal said that he will build a Government Girls Higher Secondary School building in Panchu villages.

