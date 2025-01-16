Rajasthan: Gangster’s wife accused of murder and threatening businessmen arrested in Italy

Jaipur, Jan 16 (IANS) Rajasthan's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested 26-year-old Sudha Kanwar, wife of gangster Amarjeet Vishnoi, an active member of the Rohit Godara and Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Kanwar was apprehended on Wednesday in Trapani City in Italy’s Sicily with assistance from local police. She had fled India on a tourist visa with help from her husband. Kanwar is accused of threatening businessmen, firing at them, and being involved in the Raju Thehat murder case.

Additional Director General (ADG) Dinesh MN stated that the AGTF arrested Kanwar, a resident of Bichwal, Bikaner, with coordination from Interpol at the international level. The operation led to her capture in Trapani, Sicily, on Wednesday.

According to ADG Dinesh MN, Kanwar and her husband, Amarjeet Vishnoi, were part of a gang that extorted money from businessmen through threatening calls. If the demands were not met, the gang would resort to violence, including firing at the victims and their families.

The ADG said that Amarjeet Vishnoi was instrumental in arranging "dabba calls" (illegal phone calls) for Rohit Godara and other gang members.

“He was arrested in Italy on July 8 last year following AGTF's efforts. Originally from Merta City, Nagaur, Sudha Kanwar entered the world of crime after divorcing her first husband and marrying Amarjeet Vishnoi,” he said.

He added that she actively supported her husband in his criminal activities.

“On December 3, 2022, Kanwar facilitated Manish alias Bachhiya, a shooter involved in the murder of gangster Raju Thehat alias Rajendra, by transferring money and providing weapons. She was arrested on February 5, 2023, in connection with the case and sent to judicial custody,” he said.

He said that Sudha Kanwar was released from jail after securing bail from the court. Following her release, her husband, Amarjeet Vishnoi, called her abroad.

“The AGTF received information that on October 10, 2023, Kanwar travelled to Italy via Sharjah on a tourist visa. In coordination with Interpol at the international level, her complete criminal record, dossier, search and arrest warrant, and court orders were shared,” he said.

He said that an Interpol red notice was issued against her, and reference communications were sent to authorities in Dubai and Italy.

Sources confirmed that Kanwar was staying in Sicily, Italy. Upon verifying this information, Interpol issued a reference letter, leading to her arrest by local Italian police on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the extradition process for Amarjeet Vishnoi to India is underway. Efforts have also begun to extradite Sudha Kanwar to face charges in India.

