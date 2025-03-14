Rajasthan: Fake currencies worth Rs 1.05 lakh seized; one arrested

Jaipur, March 14 (IANS) In a major crackdown, the police in Rajasthan arrested an individual identified as Sachin Yadav (21) for his alleged involvement in printing and supplying counterfeit Indian currencies, an official said on Friday, adding fake banknotes among other items were also seized.

The operation took place on Radavas Road near Dhanota village, where the police seized fake currency worth Rs 1.05 lakh along with a printer, six cans of ink, printer paper, scissors, a paper-cutting knife, and a metal scale.

Following instructions from the Police Headquarters, the officers were directed to take strict action against criminals and organised gangs involved in illegal activities. Acting on these directives, the police team, under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police Rajneesh Poonia, gathered intelligence on counterfeit currency operations, a senior police officer said.

On receiving a tip-off about counterfeit currency circulation in the Amarsar police station area, a joint team of Amarsar police and District Special Team was formed to take action.

A blockade was set up on Radavas Road, approximately 200-300 meters before Dhanota village, where a motorcycle was intercepted.

The rider, Sachin Yadav, was detained and found in possession of 390 counterfeit with denomination of Rs 100 notes (totaling Rs 39,000) and 330 counterfeit notes with denomination of Rs 200 (totaling Rs. 66,000), amounting to Rs 1.05 lakh in fake currency.

Both the counterfeit notes and the motorcycle used for distribution were seized.

Further questioning led to a search at Sachin Yadav’s residence, where the police recovered additional equipment used in printing counterfeit currency.

A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to determine the extent of the operation, including identifying other members of the counterfeiting network.

The case has been assigned to SHO Shahpura Hemraj for further investigation.

Officers involved in the operation included SHO Arun Singh, Constables Ramavatar, Virendra, Omprakash, Mohanlal, Mamaraj, and Manjeet from Amarsar police station, along with Head Constable Ramniwas, Satendra, and several other personnel.

The police have urged the public to report any instances of counterfeit currency to the nearest police station, emphasising that fake currency poses a significant threat to the Indian economy and called for citizen cooperation in combating this illegal activity.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.