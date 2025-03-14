WPL 2025: Lanning confident of Delhi's strong show against Mumbai in final

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) After narrowly missing out on the Women's Premier League title twice, Delhi Capitals will go all out for their 'third time is the charm' moment when they take on Mumbai Indians in their third consecutive final of the competition on Saturday at Brabourne Stadium.

Delhi Capitals, led by Meg Lanning, are coming off a solid league stage, having won five and lost three out of eight matches, finishing on top to earn a direct spot in the final.

Speaking about playing in a third consecutive final and about the team's campaign this season, "It's really irrelevant what's happened in the past, even what's happened in the round games this year. They don't count for anything. It's about performing tomorrow night. We're excited about the opportunity that we've given ourselves to go out there and play our best game for the tournament."

"I think throughout the whole year we've had different people step up at different times. I don't feel like we rely on one or two players, and that gives us a lot of confidence heading into tomorrow's game. No matter whose night it is, we'll be able to deliver and really put Mumbai under pressure," she said while addressing the media in a press conference on the eve of the big game.

When asked about her opening partner Shafali Verma's form in the season, Lanning said, "She's been excellent for us. She's got herself some really nice starts with the bat. She looks like she's been really enjoying her cricket. A big smile on her face a lot of the time, which is always a good sign. She's a very important part of our team, on and off the field. I've really loved seeing her do well, and no doubt she's got big innings in her for tomorrow night."

Speaking about her experience in India playing for Delhi Capitals, Lanning said, "I've thoroughly enjoyed being part of the WPL and the Delhi Capitals. It's an incredible competition and it's unique in a lot of ways. But what hasn't changed for me is how competitive I am and how much I want to win. So that's never left me regardless of what game I'm playing or which team I'm playing for. I want to contribute and make as many runs as I can to help the team win."

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in the final of WPL 2025 on Saturday.

