Rajasthan: Cyber Cell SI & 6 cops suspended for tracing SP’s location

Jaipur, Oct 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Cyber Cell’s Sub Inspector (SI) and six policemen were suspended on Tuesday on charges of tracing the location of Bhiwadi city SP Jyeshtha Maitrey’s mobile number.

An official said that the case is now being investigated by Police Headquarters which was reported from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi Cyber Cell.

Meanwhile, SP Maitrey suspended all cops when she came to know about it.

"I did not expect that the officers and employees of my own department would disappoint me in this way. I have been doing my work honestly. I had no idea that the policemen of my department were tracing my location from my mobile and keeping an eye on my activities," said SP Jyeshtha Maitrey.

She added that she got the information confidentially on October 6.

“After I came to know about it, the matter was investigated. On Monday (October 7), Cyber Cell in-charge SI Shravan Joshi, Head Constable Avnish Kumar, Constable Rahul, Satish, Deepak, Bhim and Rohitash were suspended,” she added.

SP Jyeshtha Maitreyi is a resident of Guna in Madhya Pradesh. She passed the civil services examination in 2017. After completing the training in 2018, she took charge as ASP in Girwa Circle of Udaipur for the first time in the Rajasthan cadre.

Thereafter, she was the SP in Bhilwara. She has also served as DCP in the Jaipur Crime Branch. She has been posted in the field in Sirohi, Kotputli, and Behror. She also held the additional charge of Khairthal-Tijara SP

