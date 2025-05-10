Rajasthan: Crackers, drones banned in Jaipur, schools closed in Nagaur, Hanumangarh

Jaipur, May 10 (IANS) In the wake of the escalating tension along the India-Pakistan border, authorities across Rajasthan have announced a series of emergency measures to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

In Jaipur, a complete ban has been imposed on the bursting of crackers and flying of drones, particularly during wedding ceremonies and public gatherings.

The directive has been issued by Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Rameshwar Singh, citing heightened security risks. Changes have also been implemented at Jaipur Junction railway station, where multiple entry and exit points have been closed, including the gate near the DRM office.

Entry and exit will now only be permitted via Parshuram Circle. In addition, daily mock drills by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) will be held between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at key railway stations.

In Chomu, the administration has asked traders to close markets by 8 p.m., while also extending the ban on firecrackers and drones.

Police station in-charge Pradeep Sharma confirmed that special surveillance is underway at sensitive locations and disaster relief equipment is being mobilised. To handle potential threats, two detention centres have been established in Jaipur city.

Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph has directed all station in-charges to remain on high alert and monitor outsiders.

Strict verification procedures have been ordered, with immediate legal action to be taken against individuals with questionable documents or identity.

In response to growing concerns, all government and private schools and Anganwadis in Nagaur have been closed until further notice.

Hanumangarh District Collector has ordered the closure of schools, Anganwadis, and coaching institutes from tomorrow. In Pali district, the administration has taken over 36 private hospitals for emergency use. Orders have been issued by the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO).

Further, the National Lok Adalat, which was scheduled for Saturday in Jodhpur, Barmer, and Bikaner, has been postponed.

Rail services from Bikaner to Jaisalmer have been suspended for the past two days and will remain closed. The trains which have been cancelled till Sunday include Train 54760 – Suratgarh to Sriganganagar, Train 04770 – Sriganganagar to Hanumangarh and Train 04778 – Hanumangarh to Sadulpur.

In a significant development, two youths have been arrested in Gharsana for sharing sensitive military movement details on social media.

Authorities have emphasised that such acts will be dealt with strictly under relevant security laws. Authorities have been appealing to citizens to remain calm, follow official instructions, and avoid spreading unverified information. The situation is being closely monitored across all districts, said officials.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.