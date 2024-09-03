Rajasthan CM, state BJP chief launch party's membership drive

Jaipur, Sep 3 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore launched the party's membership drive here on Tuesday as part of the nationwide campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The membership drive is aimed at renewing the membership of existing members and enrolling new members for the party's expansion.

CM Sharma and Rathore renewed their membership on the occasion.

Speaking at the 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024', CM Sharma said, "When our party is following the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the other parties are busy playing politics. They are trying to make others feel low... The people of India trust BJP."

"This membership drive is for those whom we are yet to reach. We will share the party's ideologies with them and apprise them of works done by PM Modi," he added.

The Chief Minister said the party aims to enlist 1.25 crore members during the membership drive.

"There exist differences in politics but they should be limited to a certain extent. You will be opposed in politics but make sure that you do not make enemies," Rathore told party workers and leaders.

He said, "Those connecting with us today are not connecting for any political reasons but because they know that this party (BJP) is working differently."

"This party wants development of the country," he added.

Invoking veteran leader Deendayal Upadhyay, he said, "Upadhyayji once said that those who are our opponents today should be turned into our supporters tomorrow. Those who are our supporters today should be converted into our voters tomorrow."

State membership drive coordinator Arun Chaturvedi said that Artificial Intelligence is being used in the membership drive to ensure that one person gets one membership with a sim card. If someone tries for another membership with the same sim, the AI will stop him.

Party workers will visit each house to connect with people and inform them about the BJP's ideologies and achievements of the Modi government.

