Rajasthan CM showcases new business opportunities to Central govt-owned PSEs

Jaipur, Oct 1 (IANS) A day after leading an investors’ meet in New Delhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday hosted senior officials of Central government-owned Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and exhorted them to explore new business opportunities in the state.

The Rajasthan delegation showcased the emerging business scenario and investment opportunities in the state and apprised the senior officials of over 50 central public sector enterprises about the key business-friendly changes being implemented by the state government.

Congratulating the Rajasthan government for the upcoming global investment summit, Rajneesh Narang, Chairman & Managing Director of HPCL, said that his company is one of the beneficiaries of the pro-business reforms being taken by the state and the Barmer refinery being developed by HPCL is an example of it.

“The government went out of its way to provide us critical and prompt support at every stage. We were allotted the land promptly, not only for the current needs of the refinery but also for its future expansion,” Narang said on this occasion.

Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), spoke about the emerging opportunities in defence manufacturing in the state.

“Rajasthan is emerging as a huge industrial base for defence manufacturing in the country. Our company has plans to develop a centre of excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Software development in Rajasthan. The Centre is going to be the answer to the customized needs of various industries based out of Rajasthan ranging from defence to electronics,” Jain said.

Sanjay Swarup, Chairman and Managing Director, CONCOR spoke about the need to expand sustainable and environment-friendly modes of transport such as LNG and appreciated the role played by the Rajasthan government in promoting ease of doing business in the logistics and transport sector.

“The LNG mobility is severely constrained in northern parts of the country due to the unavailability of LNG allied infrastructure. With the arrival of the LNG project in Rajasthan, this challenge will be effectively addressed,” he added.

Thanking the officials of the CPSEs for participating in the conclave, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma highlighted the key fiscal incentives and steps initiated for the ease of doing business.

“Rajasthan has immense potential across sectors such as renewable energy, defence manufacturing, petrochemicals, and tourism. With abundant land, significant renewable energy potential, mineral reserves, and a skilled workforce, we can ensure shared prosperity for both the state and the CPSEs. Together, we will become strong pillars in realising the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Rajasthan’,” said the Chief Minister while addressing the gathering.

Addressing the officials of CPSEs, Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said: “The leaders of the CPSEs participating in the conclave today are instrumental in giving a big push to the state government’s goal of doubling the size of Rajasthan’s economy from USD 180 billion to USD 350 billion in next 5 years.”

He added that the government aims to create new employment opportunities for the industrious and talented youth of the state and is looking at the CPSEs with great hope in this endeavour.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, in his remarks at the conclave, said that the role played by the CPSEs in the growth of the nation is remarkable.

“Personally, we have a unique sense of affection and appreciation for the CPSEs working in the state, for their immense contribution towards the prosperity and growth of the state. ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 lays equal emphasis on attracting investment from the private sector and government-run vibrant Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs),” he added.

Principal Secretary (Industries) Ajitabh Sharma made a presentation on the vast opportunities available in Rajasthan and encouraged the officials of the CPSEs to explore the strategic advantage the state has due to its proximity to Delhi.

The Chief Minister-led delegation will host the ambassadors of different countries and request their cooperation and support to facilitate investment into the state. Ambassadors and diplomats of the Philippines, Denmark, Singapore, Mexico, Oman, Morocco, Kenya, Italy, South Korea, Australia, the UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, Spain, Switzerland, Brazil, Qatar, and South Africa are expected to attend the roundtable.

