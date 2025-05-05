Rajasthan Cabinet in Gujarat to attend Good Governance Camp

Jaipur, May 5 (IANS) In a significant political and administrative initiative, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a campaign to improve coordination between the government and the party organisation in Rajasthan, with a focus on good governance and building long-term public support.

As part of this strategy, the entire Rajasthan government, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, his cabinet, both Deputy Chief Ministers, 115 BJP MLAs, 14 Lok Sabha MPs, four Rajya Sabha MPs, six supporting MLAs, and key organisational leaders, are heading to Kevadia, Gujarat.

From May 5 to 7, they will participate in a three-day "Good Governance Training Camp" being held at the Statue of Unity complex, aimed at learning the core principles of the ‘Gujarat Model’.

This initiative reflects the BJP’s broader goal of replicating Gujarat’s successful model of sustained governance in Rajasthan.

While the BJP has maintained power in Gujarat continuously since 1995, Rajasthan has seen frequent changes in leadership, with no party managing to secure two consecutive terms since 1998. Through this training, the Rajasthan BJP hopes to adopt a governance framework that delivers stability, administrative efficiency, and enduring public trust.

The training sessions will cover a range of key topics, including the fundamentals of good governance, internal discipline and communication within the party, public engagement strategies, and mechanisms for collecting feedback from the grassroots level.

Leaders will also be trained in effective planning for upcoming Panchayat and civic body elections. A special focus will be placed on gathering honest input from MLAs about the performance of their ministers and the government, providing critical insights to improve functioning at both organisational and administrative levels.

The camp, formally named the “Good Governance Conference”, will be led by some of the BJP’s top national figures. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, National Organisation General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav, BJP Organisation Pracharak V. Satish, along with Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathod and Organisation General Secretary Ratnakar, will guide the participants. All attendees will be housed in Tent City-2, a well-equipped facility located near the Statue of Unity, which symbolises national unity and organisational strength.

Though the absence of key government officials from Rajasthan during this period may temporarily pause routine administrative activities, the BJP views this training camp as a strategic investment. The goal is to lay the groundwork for a more stable, people-centric, and performance-driven government in Rajasthan -- similar to what the party has achieved in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, commenting on development, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully said, "It is an irony that the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, his entire cabinet, and the full contingent of BJP MLAs are being summoned to Gujarat to receive training on how to run a government. Does this mean that an untrained administration has been running Rajasthan for the past one and a half years? Until now, there were murmurs that Rajasthan’s government was being controlled indirectly from Gujarat. Now, it appears to be happening openly and officially. Ironically, at a time when the government and its legislators should be addressing critical summer issues like electricity shortages, water supply, and healthcare, they are instead relaxing in tented accommodations on the banks of the Narmada River."

Former CM Ashok Gehlot said, "When the BJP conspired to topple our government, we had no choice but to keep our MLAs together in a hotel for a few days to prevent any poaching attempts. Despite the BJP's use of money power, truth prevailed, and our government stood firm."

"But what’s happening now is quite surprising. Starting today, the entire Rajasthan government -- including the Chief Minister and the BJP’s legislative pa -- is heading to Gujarat for "training" at a luxurious tented resort. It’s unheard of for an entire government to undergo training a year and a half after taking office. Does the BJP high command believe that the Rajasthan government has failed so badly that it now requires basic training? One must ask: What kind of training is this that cannot be conducted within Rajasthan itself?" he said.

"During our tenure, we successfully hosted global events like the G-20 meetings in cities such as Jaipur and Udaipur. So why is it that the BJP’s Chief Minister and MLAs need to travel outside the state for governance training? At a time when the people of Rajasthan are grappling with a breakdown in law and order, severe water and electricity shortages during peak summer, and poor medical infrastructure, the entire BJP leadership is out of the state -- apparently enjoying themselves by the Narmada River. The people of Rajasthan are watching, and they will remember this," Gehlot added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.