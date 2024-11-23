Rajasthan bypolls: BJP leading on three seats, Congress and BAP on two each

Jaipur, Nov 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading on three seats while the Congress and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) were leading on two seats each as early trends for the November 13 bypolls in Rajasthan.

The BJP was leading on Deoli Uniara, Khimvsar and Jhunjhunu, the Congress on Ramgarh and Dausa and the BAP on Salumber and Chorasi.

Of the seven seats that went to polls, BJP represented one, Congress four while RLP and BAP one seat each.

However, these are initial trends and may change in different rounds, said Election Commission officials.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said, "Counting of votes cast through postal ballot started from 8 a.m.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, 5,465 ballot papers have been issued through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Management System (ETPBMS) for service-employed voters in seven Assembly constituencies of the state. Out of these, all the ETPB ballot papers received by the concerned Returning Officer (RO) before 8 a.m. on November 23 were being included in the counting."

Mahajan informed that 3,127 senior citizens above 85 years of age and people with more than 40 per cent disability have exercised their franchise through home-voting facility.

The counting of votes from EVM machines started at 8.30 a.m.

The bypolls were necessitated on three seats as their legislators were elected two Lok Sabha, while Ramgarh and Salumber went to polls due to the death of sitting MLAs.

Mahajan informed that votes will be counted through EVM machines in a total of 141 rounds for all seven assembly constituencies.

The counting of EVM votes in Jhunjhunu and Salumber Assembly constituencies would be done in 22 rounds each, Ramgarh in 21 rounds, Deoli-Uniyara and Khinvsar assembly constituencies in 20 rounds each, and counting of EVM votes of Dausa and Chaurasi will be completed in 18 rounds each.

Tight security arrangements have been made at all counting centres. There is a three-tier security system here.

District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police have been instructed to strictly follow the security parameters at the counting centres. Central Police Security Forces, RAC and Police Home Guard personnel have also been deployed to control security and law and order.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, uninterrupted CCTV coverage of the process of bringing EVM machines, VVPAT machines and related documents from the strong room to the counting hall in all the Assembly constituencies and taking them back to the strong room after counting was being ensured.

Around 69.72 per cent voter turnout was recorded on seven seats in the bypolls against 74.74 per cent during the Assembly elections in 2023.

Out of the seven seats, six seats recorded less voting per cent as compared to the Assembly elections.

