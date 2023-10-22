Rajasthan: BJP office vandalised in Rajsamand; stones pelted at state unit chief's house

Jaipur, Oct22 (IANS) Ruckus have been witnessed in many places in Rajasthan after the BJP released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state with party office in Rajsamand getting vandalised while stones were thrown at state unit president CP Joshi's house in Chittorgarh.

Party workers, apparently disappointed to a certain extent, staged protests in Jaipur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Alwar, Bundi and Udaipur.

The BJP workers took to the streets to protest the re-nomination of Deepti Maheshwari as BJP candidate from Rajsamand. The workers, who looked upset, protested the party's move to give tickets to an "outsider candidate".

They demanded to give tickets to the local candidate. Activists entered the BJP office on Kankroli Road and vandalised it.

The workers expressed their displeasure while advocating for Dinesh Badala.

There were protests in Chittorgarh over the cancellation of the ticket of Chittorgarh MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya. Protests were staged against state unit BJP president CP Joshi.

Akya said: "He (Joshi) was in NSUI and I was an ABVP worker. Since then, there was a fight between him and me. I thank Joshi for cutting my ticket. Now, only the people will decide everything."

Meanwhile, the security of State President CP Joshi's house was increased.

The house of CP Joshi and Chandrabhan Singh Akya is in the same locality.

On Sunday morning, BJP workers burnt the effigy of the state president at Manpura intersection in Chittorgarh city. Stones were thrown at the Madhuvan Colony house of the state president.

Meanwhile, Akya said the party had two days' time.

"Even if the party does not give me the ticket, I will contest the elections," he added.

His supporters said "it was wrong to do such a fraudulent act on Chandrabhan Singh Akya".

"Cancelling his ticket was the wrong decision. In place of two-time MLA from Chittorgarh, Chandrabhan Singh Akya, a ticket was given to Narpat Singh Rajvi, who has been MLA from Chittorgarh twice. In Jaipur, Rajsamand MP has been given a ticket instead of Rajvi," one of the supporters said.

