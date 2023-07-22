Rajasthan becomes first state to bring in Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill
Jaipur, July 22 (IANS) Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to introduce a first of its kind Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill, 2023, which makes 125 days of employment a legal rights of families in rural and urban areas of the state.
The bill was passed by a voice vote in state Assembly on Friday.
This bill also makes social pension a legal right for various categories of people.
In a video message, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Rajasthan is the first state in country to have a minimum guaranteed income law.
"This act is on four laws enacted during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh' regime-Right to Information Act, Right to Education Act, Right to Food Act and MGNREGA."
The bill promises a minimum pension of Rs 1000 to old people, specially-abled, widows and single women under social security pension schemes.
IANS
arc/shb
Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.