Rajasthan Assembly speaker calls upon youth to 'actively engage' in nation-building processes

Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, addressing the Vikas Bharat Yuva Sansad, emphasised that today's youth represent the true spirit of India. He highlighted that the nation's future rests on the strong shoulders of young citizens and stressed the importance of upholding democratic values.

Devnani reaffirmed that the Constitution of India is supreme and unalterable, serving as the foundation of India's democratic framework.

He urged all citizens to protect and adhere to the Constitution for the nation's development. He inaugurated the state-level Vikas Bharat Yuva Sansad, organised by the Rajasthan branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Nehru Yuva Kendra, by lighting a ceremonial lamp in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the gathering, Devnani underscored the need for resilience and determination, citing astronaut Sunita Williams as a role model for Indian women.

He called for the preservation of India's cultural and national ideals, drawing inspiration from historical figures like Rana Sanga, Chhatrapati Shivaji, and Chhatrapati Maharaj Sambhaji, who symbolises India's rich heritage. He stressed that faith in democracy and democratic institutions must be upheld collectively. He pointed out that India's democratically elected government is striving to establish the nation as a global leader.

Democracy, he said, is not merely a political system, but an ideology deeply embedded in India's philosophy and vision. Devnani urged active participation in addressing pressing national challenges such as population control, social discrimination, casteism, regionalism, corruption, and dishonesty.

He emphasised that every citizen must contribute to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047 through dedication and responsibility. Encouraging youth participation in governance, he reminded them that they are the future leaders -- Prime Ministers, Presidents, MPs, and MLAs of tomorrow.

He called upon the youth to actively engage in nation-building and democratic processes, embodying the spirit of democracy encapsulated in the ancient Sanskrit verse: Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayaah -- wishing for universal happiness and well-being.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully acknowledged India's diversity and the unifying spirit of democracy. He stressed the necessity of youth engagement in politics, stating that politics is the foundation of development.

He asserted that with the right direction, the youth can propel the nation to new heights.

He lauded Rajasthan’s legacy of bravery and heroism, urging the state's youth to embrace their historic resilience. Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Secretary Sandeep Sharma praised the Vikas Bharat Yuva Sansad initiative, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. He highlighted that the youth possess boundless energy and talent and must seize such platforms to voice their perspectives on national issues and contribute to India's progress. Secretary of the Sports and Youth Department, Dr. Neeraj Kumar Pawan, expressed gratitude for the initiative.

He shared that 140 young individuals, aged 18 to 25, were selected from across Rajasthan through a competitive process conducted by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

These selected youth will engage in discussions in the Legislative Assembly, with three outstanding participants advancing to represent Rajasthan in the National Youth Parliament. The event underscored the vital role of youth in strengthening democracy and driving India toward a prosperous future.

