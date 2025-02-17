Rajasthan: 833 criminals arrested in Kota

Jaipur, Feb 17 (IANS) At least 833 criminals have been arrested during the two-day ‘Area Domination’ campaign carried across Kota Range under the Inspector General of Police (IG) Ravi Dutt Gaur.

An official said that the raids were carried out by 390 teams comprising 1,296 police personnel from Kota City, Kota Rural, Baran, Bundi, and Jhalawar districts.

“A total of 1,769 raids were conducted leading to the arrest of 833 criminals,” a senior official said.

As part of the operation, launched under the directives of Director General of Police, Rajasthan U.R. Sahu and Additional Director General of Police, Crime Dinesh M.N., officers focused on tracking down wanted criminals, individuals with permanent warrants, proclaimed offenders, and suspects in ongoing investigations.

The campaign specifically targeted 335 pending BNSS cases across the five districts.

Those arrested included 51 criminals wanted in cases under the Arms Act, NDPS Act, Excise Act, and heinous crimes like murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and dacoity were apprehended.

Two criminals with declared rewards were arrested Gaur highlighted that this large-scale operation, conducted under the direct supervision of district Superintendents of Police, reflects the Rajasthan Police's commitment to maintaining law and order.

The successful arrests and crackdowns serve as a strong warning to criminals and reinforce the police force’s resolve to eliminate crime from the region.

This operation marks another major step in Rajasthan’s continuous efforts to uphold law enforcement and protect citizens.

