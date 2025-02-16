Rajasthan: 16 students affected due to ammonia gas leak in Kota

Jaipur, Feb 16 (IANS) At least 16 students from a government school were affected by an ammonia gas leak near the Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL) plant in Gadepan, Simaliya police station area, on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the morning prayer assembly when a strong gas odour spread across the school premises. Several students experienced breathing difficulties, while some fainted or began vomiting, leading to panic among students and staff.

Villagers and school authorities alleged that the gas leak from the CFCL plant was responsible for the children's deteriorating health.

Upon receiving information, District Collector Dr. Ravindra Goswami, Rural SP Sujit Shankar, and Kota CMHO Dr. Narendra Nagar rushed to the site for inspection. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was also deployed for relief and rescue operations. Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar and Education Minister Madan Dilawar directed officials to conduct an investigation and submit a report.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also took cognisance of the incident, instructing the administration to ensure proper medical care for the affected students.

Officials confirmed that 16 students who had fainted due to the gas exposure received immediate medical treatment. While five students were discharged after first aid, five students remained admitted at the CFCL company hospital. Six students have been shifted to JK Lone Hospital in Kota for further treatment. Additionally, health check-ups were conducted for the 200 other students in the school.

Three teachers have been assigned to monitor the affected children's condition for the next three days, while two teachers have been deployed at JK Lone Hospital to assist the admitted students. The district administration is extending all possible support to ensure their well-being.

Authorities have assured that the incident is being closely monitored, and a thorough investigation is underway. Strict action will be taken if the company is found responsible for negligence.

State Education Minister Madan Dilawar stated, "The education department stands firmly with the parents of the affected children. We are providing all possible assistance. The District Education Officer and other officials are ensuring the children receive proper care."

Expressing relief, he further added: "It is God's blessing that all children are safe. I pray for their speedy recovery and safe return home."

The incident has raised serious concerns, and the government has pledged accountability and strict measures against any parties found guilty of negligence, he added.

