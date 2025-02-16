'It was a nice experience': Raipur student Yuktamukhi Sahu lauds PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative

Raipur, Feb 16 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 exams have started and students across the country are busy preparing for them. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently boosted their morale through the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme.

Yuktamukhi Sahu, a Class 11 student from Raipur, who participated in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme with PM Modi, shared her experience with IANS during an interaction with the news agency.

This time, along with the Prime Minister, eminent personalities from sports, spirituality, cinema and other fields are also providing tips to the students on beating the pressure and stress related to exams.

Students believe that PM Modi not only answered their questions related to the exam but also explained to them the link between success and failure.

Yuktamukhi, during her interaction with IANS, recalled that the Prime Minister treated all the students like friends. "He was listening to all our questions and answering them based on his experience."

Yuktamukhi said that she was feeling nervous and anxious ahead of the exam, but after meeting PM Modi and experiencing the overall atmosphere surrounding the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative, all her fears vanished.

"I never thought I would even get to meet PM Modi," she said, adding: "When I returned home after meeting PM Modi, everyone here was talking about me. Everyone was asking about my meeting with PM Modi. I told everyone that I felt good after meeting Prime Minister Modi.

On the importance of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', the Raipur student said "this programme is very important".

"When children are able to put their questions in front of an expert, they get answers from his experience. Along with getting answers to the questions, they also get to know what to do and what not to do," she said.

Yuktamukhi also shared her moments of disappointment. When PM Modi asked her the reason, the student said that she had set a target of getting 95 per cent mark in Class 10 but got only 93 per cent marks.

"On my question, PM Modi said that this is not considered a failure, this is a kind of success. It is a very good thing that you had set a target two percent more. But, if you want to achieve 95 per cent, then you will have to set a target of 98 per cent," she told IANS, recalling the conversation at the programme.

Her father, Gulabchand Sahu, said that 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme is a very important one for the students.

"Parents along with their children are nervous during the exams. But this programme answers the questions running in the mind of the students and they feel good," he said.

"This programme also relieves the stress of students and when PM Modi communicates with children, it also impacts the mental health of children," he added.

