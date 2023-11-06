Raj polls: CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination from Sardarpura Assembly constituency

Jaipur, Nov 6 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday filed his nomination for the November 25 Assembly polls from Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur.

Unlike other leaders, the Congress veteran did not take out a rally for nomination. He was accompanied by four people which included wife Sunita Gehlot and son Vaibhav Gehlot.

Before this, he went to his sister's house in Mandore.

After taking his sister's blessings, he filed his nomination at the Sardarpura Returning Officer's office at 11:50 am.

Gehlot's nephews Jaswant Singh and Rajendra Solanki were also present on the occasion.

