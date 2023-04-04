Raj Police arrest man's parents who raped & killed minor

Jaipur, April 4 (IANS) The Rajasthan Police have arrested the parents of one, Kamlesh Rajput (21), who is accused of raping an 8-year-old girl in Udaipur and later cutting the body into 10 pieces.

Police officials confirmed that after the murder of the girl, the parents played a role in placing her dead body in the nearby ruins. The fact came to the fore during the interrogation of the accused.

The father of the accused, Ramsingh and his mother, Kishan Kunwar have been arrested.

Police investigation revealed that the parents were not at home at the time of the incident on March 29 when Kamlesh raped the girl in their absence.

He murdered the girl and then chopped her body into 10 pieces. Kamlesh's parents reached home after some time. They saw the dead body of the girl child in the house. The parents were shocked to see this act of their son.

Due to the fear of the police and the society, the parents made a plan to throw out the body of the girl. It was the parents who searched for such a location where no one could see them.

They informed the son about the ruins 200 meters away from the house. After this, in the dark of night, the accused Kamlesh put the mutilated body of the girl in a cloth bag and threw it in the ruins.

According to police sources, the girl went missing on March 29 and the incident came to light on April 1. Meanwhile, the parents of the accused also met the parents of the deceased girl child. Being neighbours, they kept on making a false pretence of expressing concern for the missing girl.

During the probe, the police dog 'Prince' played an important role. After reaching the ruins, the dog ran towards the house of the accused Kamlesh. Then the police team searched Kamlesh's house and found blood stains at many places. During strict interrogation, the accused spilled the beans and narrated the truth.

On March 29, the missing report of an 8-year-old girl from Lopra village of Mavli in Udaipur was lodged by her family members. After this, on April 1, the police found the body of the deceased girl. The accused Kamlesh Rajput was arrested on the same day, said police.

