Raj Kundra shares a beautiful ‘role reversal’ moment with wife Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Raj Kundra shared a heartwarming video highlighting a beautiful role reversal with his wife, Shilpa Shetty, and their kids.

Known for visiting, Shilpa, on set with their kids, this time, it was the actress and the children who brought their love and energy to Raj’s set. The moment, which Raj described as extra special, showcases the family’s close bond.

Sharing a video of Shilpa visiting him on the sets, Raj wrote, “A beautiful role reversal! Usually, I’m the one visiting @theshilpashetty Shilpa on her sets with the kids, but this time, they brought their love and energy to mine. Moments like these make the journey even more special!.”

The video captures the essence of family, love, and togetherness, with Raj adding hashtags like #Mehar, #FamilyOnSet, #ZindagiEkSafarHaiSuhana, #Punjabi, #Family, and #Love. In the clip, Shilpa can be seen walking alongside Raj and their children. One heartwarming moment shows her cutting a cake on set. Raj also added the iconic song “Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana” by Kishore Kumar, enhancing the joyful atmosphere of the video.

Yesterday, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress shared a video of her where she was seen relishing the authentic taste of desi gud in Punjab. In the clip, Shilpa said, “In Punjab, in the fields of sugarcane... wow, fresh sugarcane and fresh jaggery. Can you believe this? And this is Gur Gur... oh wow, look at that; this jaggery is the real jaggery. It has ajwain, fennel, and sesame; there is no adulteration. Wow, I speak in Punjabi; it’s amazing; this is completely pure. We should always have this after dinner when in Punjab. Always buy jaggery from here. I’m on a jaggery high!.”

Sharing her video of savoring the rich flavor of authentic desi gud, Shilpa wrote in the caption, “It’s a “Gud” day in Punjab #SundayBinge(ing) on this yummy gud#PunjabDiaries #TravelDiaries #Foodie.”

