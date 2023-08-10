Raj govt will hike OBC quota from 21% to 27%, says Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced that the state government will hike OBC reservation from 21 per cent to 26 per cent, and the additional 6 per cent will go to most backward castes within the OBC category.

With this, the overall reservation in the state will increase from 64 pc to 70 pc.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday night, the Chief Minister posted, "There has been long-pending demand to increase OBC quota. We will fulfill this demand and reserve 6 per cent for most backward castes within OBC.

"In addition to the existing 21 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the state, 6 per cent additional reservation will be given, which will be reserved for the most backward castes of the OBC category.

"A survey will be conducted by the OBC commission to identify the most backward castes in the OBC category and the commission will submit the report in a time-bound manner.

"With this, the most backward castes will get more opportunities for education and service in the government sector.

"Various organisations of SC-ST are also continuously demanding reservation on the basis of population. The government is also getting this demand tested.

"In the 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections category, the state government had removed the condition of immovable property, due to which that this category could get the full benefit of reservation."

