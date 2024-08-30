Raj DGP welcomes suggestions for better policing at police officers' conference

Jaipur, Aug 30 (IANS) Rajasthan DGP Utkal Ranjan Sahu said on Friday that the suggestions and recommendations received during the two-day 'State-level Police Officers' Conference' organised on the theme 'Policing with Excellence - The Way Forward' on August 29-30 will pave way for policy making on better policing in the desert state.

Presiding over the technical sessions held on the second day of the conference, Sahu said that many important suggestions have emerged from the brainstorming sessions.

"A draft will be prepared by incorporating these suggestions and recommendations which will be finalised in the coming days and sent to the higher authorities," the DGP said.

In a session on cybersecurity, dark web, cybercrime investigation and cryptocurrency, the fact which emerged prominently was that there is a need to run a campaign for digital literacy and awareness in the state to prevent cases of cybercrime.

A suggestion was also given to run 'positive trends' for trust and awareness among the people by forming a 'digital liaisoning group' at the police level on social media.

Online presentations on topics like cybersecurity, dark web, and cybercrime investigation were given with special reference to cyber slavery, cryptocurrency, blockchain and bitcoin.

A special presentation was made on 'Operation Anti Virus', which was conducted to nab cybercriminals under the direction of Bharatpur Range IG, Rahul Prakash.

In the presentation on 'Emerging Trends of Crime in Rajasthan: Evolving a Unified Strategy to Combat Inter and Intra-State Gangs', detailed information was given on the background of organised crime in the state, the current scenario, and the steps taken by the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in the last few months.

In the session moderated by ADG (Armed Battalion) Anand Shrivastava, it was informed that a large quantity of opium, ganja, and poppy husk along with synthetic drugs and medicated drugs have been seized in the state to prevent drug smuggling and their consumption in Rajasthan.

The session on 'Coping with Challenges of Cheating in Competitive Examination: Need for Multi-Dimensional Approach' discussed the continuous actions of the SIT constituted by the state government in December last year.

ADG V.K. Singh informed that the learnings from the actions of the SIT are also being shared with other states.

He also said that the youth and common people now share useful information along with facts on the helpline set up by the Special Operations Group (SOG) for information on paper leak cases in the state.

A session on 'Crime Against Women, Children and Other Weaker Sections' was also organised under the chairmanship of DG (Cyber Crime and SCRB), Hemant Priyadarshi.

