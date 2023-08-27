Raj Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi suffers brain haemorrhage

Jaipur, Aug 27 (IANS) Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi (60), chairman of Rajasthan Agriculture Industries Development Board, on Sunday suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Dudi, who was the leader of the opposition earlier, was first taken to the private hospital in Mansarovar. From here he has been shifted to SMS Hospital on the advice of senior doctors of Sawai Mansingh Hospital. His surgery will be done here, said party leaders.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also reached Mansarovar Hospital to see Dudi. He inquired about his health from the doctors and Dudi's family members.

Dudi's relatives said that around 9 a.m. he fell unconscious at home and was rushed to the Mangalam Hospital in Mansarovar. After the Chief Minister's arrival, a team of top doctors from Rajasthan was called here. Dudi is currently on a ventilator.

Rameshwar Dudi was the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from 2013 to 2018.

He is counted among the strong leaders of the Congress in the state.

Dudi is currently the chairman of the Rajasthan Agro Industries Development Board. His ancestral house is in Biramsar village of Nokha.

Hundreds of his supporters have left for Jaipur after receiving the information about Dudi's ill-health. And many are praying for his speedy recovery. Dudi has also been MLA from Nokha.

