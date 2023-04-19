Raj Congress big-wigs clash hours before IPL's return to Jaipur

Jaipur, April 19 (IANS) In what can be termed as a clash of the titans, Rajasthan Sports Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chandna on Wednesday strongly objected to the construction of two VVIP boxes at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here, accusing the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) of violating the MoU with signed with the Sports Council.

The RCA is headed by Vaibhav Gehlot, a prominent Congress leader and son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The development came hours before the Indian Premier League (IPL) returns to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after a gap of over three years on Wednesday, when hosts and table-toppers Rajasthan Royals take on second-placed Lucknow Super Giants.

Refuting the charges, RCA President Vaibhav Gehlot said that all construction activities have taken place within the norms and no violation has been made in the process.

Chandna reached the stadium on Wednesday morning and objected to the construction being carried out there. Seeing bouncers at the main gate of the stadium, Chandna lashed out at them, saying: "Why are they made to stand here? To scare whom? Get them out of here in a minute. This is a stadium for the players. They are being stopped from going inside, which is completely wrong."

Chandna also alleged that the Rajasthan Royals management has occupied the Sports Council building against the rules, where illegal constructions have been carried out.

The minister said that the VVIP boxes constructed illegally in the Sports Council office will be confiscated.

Chandna had gone to the stadium on Tuesday evening for inspection when he had expressed his displeasure over the alleged illegal construction and occupation of the stadium by the Rajasthan Cricket Association.

A notice was also served to RCA on Tuesday night, directing it to remove the illegal constructions.

Soon after that, Vaibhav Gehlot had also reached the Sawai Mansingh Stadium where he had denied any illegal construction in the stadium.

Meanwhile, Chandna psoted a tweet with the hashtag 'IPL' that read: "You will soon see a smear campaign to tarnish the image of the minister who has taken action against illegal use of government property."

