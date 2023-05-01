Raj CM Gehlot's hoarding 'stolen', 6 cops catch 'thief' in 24 hours

Jaipur, May 1 (IANS) A team of six policemen caught a 'thief' who stole a hoarding featuring Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

A theft complaint about the missing hoarding was registered at the police station here on Saturday. The police immediately swung into action and raided different places throughout the night.

Hard efforts paid results and the policemen caught the "thief" who had stolen the hoarding in 24 hours.

Actually, May 3 is the birthday of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. On this occasion, a blood donation camp will be organised at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule National Institute, Vishwakarma. This hoarding was put up on the Sikar Road near VKI. When the hoarding was found missing on April 29, a report was lodged.

District President of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule National Institute Sitaram Saini registered a case against an unknown person. CCTV footage was found from a nearby hotel in which a person was seen removing the hoarding.

Vishwakarma Police Station officers said that a 40x8 feet harding was put up on Sikar Road to wish Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. On April 29, when Sitaram Saini saw the hoarding removed, he informed the police. Police investigation revealed that the hoarding was stolen by an unknown person. On this, a complaint was given on behalf of Sitaram Saini in the Vishwakarma police station about the theft of hoarding of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

On investigation, it was found that the 'thief' is an employee of the hoarding company, and had reportedly removed it after the company did not get the due payment. The cost of the hoarding is Rs 4,000.

Sitaram Saini said, "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is the chief patron of the institute. On this occasion, a blood donation camp is organised on his birthday. Posters were being put up in the area from 25th. On April 29, the hoarding was not found between 8.20 a.m. to 8.45 a.m.

