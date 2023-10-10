Raj CM Ashok Gehlot meets Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) A day after the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday met Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

According to party sources, Gehlot arrived at 10 Janpath around 11 a.m. and the two senior leaders deliberated on the party's poll preparedness in the state during the 40-minute meeting.

On Saturday night, the Rajasthan government announced that it would conduct the caste-based census in the state.

The meeting comes a day after the Election Commission on Monday announced the poll schedule for Rajasthan.

The 200-member Assembly of Rajasthan will go to polls on November 23 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

On Monday, the CWC in its resolution also pitched for the nationwide caste-based census if voted to power and implement the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies at the earliest, ensuring adequate representation for women belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and including OBCs as well.

The Women’s reservation Bill was passed by Parliament during the Special Session and approved by President Droupadi Murmu.

