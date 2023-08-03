Raj CM accuses Haryana CM of non-cooperation in Junaid-Nasir murder case

Jaipur, Aug 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has attacked the Haryana CM accusing him of not cooperating with his government when its team went to Haryana to nab the murderers of Nasir and Junaid.

"The Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar gives a statement in the media that he will help the Rajasthan Police in every possible way, but when our police went to arrest the accused of the Nasir-Junaid murder case, the Haryana Police did not cooperate, but even registered an FIR against the Rajasthan Police," said the Rajasthan CM on Thursday.

"The Haryana Police is not cooperating with the Rajasthan Police in finding the accused who are absconding.

"Khattar failed to stop the violence happening in Haryana and is now making such statements just to divert the attention of the people which is not appropriate," said Gehlot.

Junaid and Nasir had gone missing on February 15 and a day later, their charred bodies were found in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani district. They were allegedly killed by cow vigilantes who suspected them of carrying cattle illegally. The Rajasthan Police have filed a charge sheet in the case.

