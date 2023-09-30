'Raj Bhavan under state govt surveillance', claims Bengal Guv

Kolkata, Sep 30 (IANS) In a claim that could further escalate the tensions, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Saturday said that activities underway in Raj Bhavan as well as his own movements are under the surveillance of the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

The Governor's accusations came just two days after it was reported on Thursday that the Governor's House has sent a recommendation to the state administration on the removal of the personnel of Kolkata Police from the security duty from all the floors of the residential and official sections of the Governor's House.

It was also decided that security in these sections will be handled by the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Governor's own protection force.

Now, at the end of swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Trinamool Congress legislator from Dhupguri Assembly constituency on Saturday evening, which was administered by the Governor himself, Bose made this accusation against the state government.

"Outside Raj Bhavan, there is violence and inside Raj Bhavan there is by-lens," the Governor said while questioned by the media persons on the decision to remove city police personnel from the security arrangement inside Raj Bhavan.

The Governor's statement came at the end of the function which was attended by the deputy chief whip of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal Assembly, Tapas Roy.

However, when questioned by the mediapersons, Roy refused to give any reaction to Governor's remarks.

"I do not want to say anything about the matter. We all expect him to fulfil his Constitutional responsibilities and duties towards his government," Roy said.

Political observers feel that the loaded comments from the Governor on such a sensitive matter will further aggravate the tension between Raj Bhavan and state which has already been spoilt to a great extent over many issues.

