Raj Assembly polls on Nov 23, nomination filing till Nov 6

Jaipur, Oct 9 (IANS) Rajasthan will have a single phase poll on November 23, announced the Election commission of India on Monday.

The counting will take place on December 3 along with four other states -- Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

With the announcement of elections, the code of conduct has come into force in the state.

The gazette notification will be issued on October 30, while the last date of nomination filing is November 6.

Date of scrutiny of nomination isNovember 7 (Tuesday)and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 9.The state will go to poll on November 23 and counting date is December 3, said officials.

The day of voting in Rajasthan is Devuthani Ekadashi, which is considered to be the most auspicious day for weddings. And, it is believed that this may affect the voting percentage as about one lakh marriages are expected to take place in Rajasthan on this day.

In 2018, voting was held for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly on December 7 and the election results were declared 4 days later on 11 December 11.

