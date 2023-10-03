Raj Assembly polls: Cong to release list once MCC comes into force, says Randhawa

Jaipur, Oct 3 (IANS) Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday said that his party will announce tickets for the upcoming Assembly polls once the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force in the state.

A decision on ticket distribution will be taken soon after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is imposed, he said.

On delay in ticket distribution, the Congress leader said, "What will we achieve by releasing the list early.?"

"Once the MCC comes into force, a decision on the tickets will be taken. Currently, the matter is under discussion. So we will be the first to issue the tickets and field strong candidates. We are already ahead of BJP. It was BJP's Parivartan Yatra but their change did not happen".

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Randhawa said, "Modi's continuous visits to Rajasthan reflects his insecurity as leaders frequent places where the party is weak. Congress is sure to retain the power."

Rebutting Modi’s remark that half of the party workers in the state are after the chief minister's chair, he said,"The entire Congress is united. Prime Minister, you should have a vision for the whole country. Give your vision regarding the elections of five states. Please share your plans at the national level as you are not the Prime Minister of Rajasthan alone, but of all the states."

"You are the Prime Minister of the country, not of any particular party alone. The Prime Minister is the face of the entire country, something which you should maintain," he quipped on PM’ frequent visits to Rajasthan.

