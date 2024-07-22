Raj Anadkat turns language tutor for Sana Sheikh on the sets of ‘United State of Gujarat’

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress Sana Sheikh, who is gearing up for her upcoming Gujarati television show 'United State of Gujarat', has praised her co-actor Raj Anadkat for assisting her with dialogue delivery and effectively becoming her language tutor on set.

For the show, Sana took professional Gujarati language lessons for several months to improve her linguistic skills for a nuanced performance.

However, being new to the language, the actress sometimes found herself struggling with dialogue delivery. That’s when Raj stepped in as a knight in shining armor for his co-star.

Talking about the experience, Sana said: "When I get stuck at times, Raj skillfully guides me towards simpler alternatives, which has been immensely helpful. While I'm confident my proficiency will improve over time, his support has been instrumental in these early stages."

'United State of Gujarat' also stars Ragini Shah, Siddharth Randeria, Apara Mehta, and Vandana Vithlani.

The show follows the journey of Kay (played by Sana Sheikh) as she discovers her roots and works to reunite her mother, Yamuna (played by Ami Trivedi), with her grandmother, Baa (played by Ragini Shah).

Raj Anadkat plays Keshav, whose sweet-and-sour relationship with Kay adds to the dynamic, ensuring guaranteed entertainment for the audience.

'United State of Gujarat' is set to premiere on July 29 on Colors Gujarati.

