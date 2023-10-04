Raids on NewsClick by Delhi Police mirror despotic mindset of Centre: K’taka Min

Bengaluru, Oct 04 (IANS) The raid by Delhi Police on NewsClick media is symbolic of the Central government’s autocratic mindset stated Minister for Health and AICC In-Charge Secretary Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday.

Taking to social media, Rao maintained that NewsClick had highlighted the failure of the Union government during the agitation opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and scrapped agricultural laws.

As a result of intolerance to the criticism, the Central government had carried raids on the media house, he added.

“The Central government to date used the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax departments as weapons against political opponents. Now, the Centre is misusing the agencies to target the media houses which highlight its shortcomings,” Rao maintained.

The stand of the Central government that it is unquestionable and no one can question it is resulting in the raids on media, he added.

“The raids are also a tactic of the Centre to gag the media by creating fear,” Rao said.

Rao further maintained that the Centre was targeting a few media houses as the elections were nearing.

“The Central government is systematically trying to finish off media houses for fear of getting exposed by truthful media institutes,” he said.

