Rahul Subramanian explains why crowd-work format in stand-up comedy is tricky

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Comedian Rahul Subramanian, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for his recently released stand-up special 'Rahul Talks To People', said that the format of crowd-work is quite challenging.

The new stand-up special sees Rahul ditching the widely used format of monologue in stand-up comedy and interacting with the audience to sketch the gig.

Talking about how the two forms are different, Rahul told IANS: "Although the ethos is the same that you have to make a joke as a comedian, this form of comedy - the crowd-work, is extremely different from the classical monologue format."

A comedian has to walk a very thin line while working their way around what comes next from the audience member as opposed to the prepared stand-up gig where they have the luxury of time and things being under their control since the performance solely rides on them.

He further mentioned: "It is difficult because in crowd work you're interacting with a different mind and it's not in your control how a person would react to a particular line, you have to constantly work on the timing of the joke with the answer or the reaction of the person and look for spaces where you can drop a punchline. But, it's more immersive as every time you interact with someone, many new angles crop up during the conversation. It's an active give and take, the audience also feels involved."

'Rahul Talks To People' is available to stream on Prime Video.

