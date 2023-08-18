Rahul serves lunch to Rameshwar, says his pain is away from mainstream debate

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday shared his video with vegetable seller Rameshwar while serving lunch to him and his family as he hosted them at his residence.

Rameshwar's crying video had gone viral which touched the nation amid soaring prices of vegetables highlighting hardships faced by the common people.

The former Congress president said that Rameshwar is the voice of India whose pain is far away from the mainstream debate and it is our moral responsibility to listen to the voice of India and cooperate in fighting their struggles.

Sharing the video of his meeting with Rameshwar and his family members on his X (formerly Twitter) Rahul Gandhi said: “Rameshwar ji is the voice of an India whose pains, issues and challenges are far away from the mainstream debate today. It is the moral responsibility of all of us to listen to the voice of that India and cooperate in fighting the struggles.”

In over nine minute video, Rahul Gandhi and Rameshwar along with his family members, including his wife and daughter spent candid moments.

Rahul Gandhi also served them lunch, with his own hand, and held a detailed discussion. In the video, Rameshwar can be heard telling Rahul Gandhi that he did not wanted to live anymore in this society.

To this, the Congress leader replied: “Don’t say that again. Speaking from your heart isn’t a weakness, it is honesty. Don’t think about what others say. You only adhere to the truth.”

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, also requested Rameshwar to not call him sir and call him with his first name only.

Rameshwar said Rahul Gandhi understands his pain and he was lucky to have been hosted by him.

On August 14, Rahul Gandhi invited Rameshwar and had lunch with him. He also said that he is a lively person and those who move with a smile in even adverse circumstances are truly ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata’.

“Rameshwar ji is a lively person. One can see the innate nature of crores of Indians in them. Those who move ahead with a smile even in adverse circumstances are truly 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata',” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

He also attached a photograph of his with Rameshwar.

Rahul Gandhi had on August 1 visited Azadpur Mandi, Azadpur Mandi, one of Asia’s biggest vegetable and fruit market, where he had met some vegetable and fruit vendors as well as traders, just a day after the video of Rameshwar went viral on social media.

Rahul Gandhi, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad after his visit to the Azadpur Mandi had slammed the government over rising inflation and alleged that it was not even listening to the poor.

His visit to Azadpur Mandi comes in the wake of the soaring prices of vegetables as several vegetables are being sold at over Rs 100 per kilogram. Even tomato is being sold at over Rs 200 per kg in several area of the national capital.

He visited the vegetable market, two days after he returned from Kerala after getting treatment of his childhood knee injury.

Earlier also the Congress leader had surprised the people with his visits.

Last month he had visited the farm fields in Haryana's Sonepat and sowed the paddy samplings and even invited the women farmers at his residence over lunch.

He had taken a truck ride from Haryana's Murthal to Ambala in May to understand the problems faced by the truck drivers. He had met the gig workers in Karnataka's Bengaluru and also drove on scooty with a delivery partner.

He had visited the Delhi University's PG Men's hostel for lunch with students, also visited Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi to interact with UPSC aspirants and also traveled to Jama Masjid and Bengali Market area in April this year.

