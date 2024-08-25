Rahul, Mamata belong to 'Tukde Tukde' gang: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said that both the leaders from the opposition camp are members of the 'Tukde Tukde' gang.

Criticising the Trinamool Congress supremo over the recent incident of the rape-murder of a woman doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata and other similar recent episodes, the Union Minister told IANS: "Mamata Banerjee is a member of the 'Tukde Tukde' gang. She has no concern from the people of West Bengal. The daughters of Bengal have been subjected to (sexual) abuse and assaults... Mamata Banerjee and those linked to her are behind those incidents."

Giriraj Singh said that a 'red carpet' has been rolled out for the Rohingya Muslims in West Bengal.

"Hindus don't feel safe in West Bengal anymore. The Governor has also been saying that President's Rule should be imposed in the state. A mammoth crime (referring to the R.G. Kar case) has taken place in the state," he said.

Further taking a potshot at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the issue of providing the reservation, the Union Minister said: "He is not aware of the ground realities. He is doing politics over the matter to create a narrative. Why is he not much vocal on the Caste Census issue?"

Giriraj Singh further said that Rahul Gandhi has not even revealed his caste to date.

"The Caste Census report of Karnataka has not been made public yet. The Congress can never provide any benefit to the members of the backward and downtrodden communities. Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can ensure the welfare of those communities," he said.

On Congress' alliance with the National Conference for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, the Union Minister said: "It's good actually... Rahul Gandhi belongs to the same 'Tukde Tukde' gang which claimed that no one will hoist the flag in Jammu and Kashmir. But now, we can see the Tricolour being hoisted on the world's highest railway bridge."

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi - will he bring back Article 370 in J&K now since he is standing alongside Farooq Abdullah? Will he take along Abdullah to Pakistan to hold discussions on the foreign policy?" Giriraj Singh questioned.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.