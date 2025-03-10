Rahul Gandhi's recent remark on his party workers' allegiance to BJP shows his lack of maturity: MP Minister

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Vishwas Sarang, criticised Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Monday for his recent public remarks claiming that some Congress leaders in Gujarat were working for the BJP.

Sarang suggested that Gandhi should have handled the situation more maturely and avoided discussing party matters in public.

Rahul Gandhi had made headlines when he stated that some Congress leaders and workers in Gujarat were secretly aligned with the BJP.

He further mentioned that as part of a possible “clean-up,” 30-40 members might be dismissed if necessary. This remark triggered a response from former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, who supported Gandhi’s statement, urging him to take action against the alleged BJP sympathisers within the Congress party.

Speaking to IANS, Vishwas Sarang expressed his astonishment at the nature of Gandhi’s public comments.

“This is an internal party matter, so what can I say about it? But it’s surprising that the person who is considered the top leader of the Congress would speak like this,” Sarang said.

He further pointed out that Gandhi, being such a prominent figure in the party, should not have made these remarks publicly.

“If he believes that there are people working against the party, he should take action privately. With all this, Rahul Gandhi has once again demonstrated a lack of maturity,” Sarang added.

While Sarang refrained from commenting on Digvijaya Singh’s role, he emphasised that if Gandhi had identified such issues, he should have addressed them within the party.

In his address to party workers in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi had stated, "There are two types of people in the Gujarat Congress leadership and among workers. Those who are loyal to the people, fight for them, respect them, and embrace the Congress ideology. The others are disconnected from the people, sitting far away, and half of them are with the BJP."

