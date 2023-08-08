Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad on Aug 12, first after his membership restored

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Kerala’s Wayanad on August 12 and 13, first time after his membership was reinstated by the Lok Sabha secretariat.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said: “On 12-13 August, Rahul Gandhiji will be in his constituency Wayanad. The people of Wayanad are elated that democracy has won, their voice has returned to Parliament. Rahul ji is not just an MP but a member of their family.”

His remarks came a day after the membership of the former Congress president was reinstated by the Lok Sabha secretariat, three days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ remarks defamation case.

He had visited his parliamentary constituency alomng with his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on April 11, first time after he was disqualified as the MP.

The Congress leader had then participated in a road show, which was joined by thousands of people from his constituency.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi had received a grand welcome from several Opposition MPs when he entered Parliament after his parliamentary membership was restored.

The Gandhi scion offered his prayers in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and entered into the Parliament building, where he also paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief MInister M Karunannidhi in the office of the DMK.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.